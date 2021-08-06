Lagos CJ inaugurates local govt election tribunals





By Henry Ojelu

Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba on Thursday inaugurated two election petition tribunals to look into disputes arising from July 24 Local Government elections in the state.

The first tribunal has Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson as Chairman and sit at Ikeja high court. It will take petitions from Lagos mainland.

The second panel ta has Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo as chairman and sit at former federal high court complex at Central Business District at Alausa, Ikeja.

It will take all petitions from Lagos Island.

Inaugurating the two panels yesterday , Justice Aligns charged the two panels to let integrity and transparency be their watch word and not bring the state judiciary into disrepute.

He emphasised: “A lot of confidence is repose in you and a lot of transparency is expected of you.

“This elections have been keenly contested but there have been accusations and counter-accusations.

“You are expected to be as white as snow and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper