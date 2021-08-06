Lagos police command gets new PRO







CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer.

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi to the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Garki Abuja.

Consequently, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu takes over as the new Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer.

A statement signed by Adejobi as his last official assignment in Lagos State Police Command said the posting takes effect from today, Friday, August 6, 2021.

ALSO READ: IGP appoints 13 New Command Police Commissioners

The new Lagos State PPRO, Ajisebutu, was the Second-in-Command, Area ‘E’ Festac, Lagos State. He was former PPRO, Oyo State Police Command, and PPRO Zone 11, Osogbo.

He has worked in various capacities in the Police Force as Deputy PPRO, Ogun State, Personal Assistant to Commissioners of Police in Ogun State Police Command and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper