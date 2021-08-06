Late President Yar’Adua’s son remanded in Yola prison for crushing 4 to death







A Magistrate’s Court in Yola on Thursday remanded Aminu Yar’Adua, 36, the son of late former President Musa Yar’Adua, in prison for allegedly killing four people in an auto crash in Yola.

Yar’Adua, a student of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Yola, was charged to court for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving on 23 June, 2021.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Insp. Zakka Musa, the accused had, while driving along Yola bye pass on 23 June, 2021 , crushed six people as a result of over speeding.

The court heard that four of the victims were killed and the other two were injured in the accident, with the victims all hailing from Sabon Pegi, Yola South Local Government Area.

” Those that died in the accident were identified as; Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar(2) and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu(27) sustained injuries”,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper