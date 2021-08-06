NARD STRIKE: Distressed patients beg FG for speedy resolution







By Gabriel Olawale

DISTRESSED patients and their relatives at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, RSUTH, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, appealed to the Federal government to resolve the grievances of nationwide striking resident doctors so they can return to work and attend to them.

The worried patients and relatives expressed concern as the Rivers State government threatened to enforce a no work, no pay order against the striking doctors at the state-owned health institutions.

Esther Akpan whose son has been nursing fractured arms at the RSUTH, Port Harcourt, was among the complainants who made the appeal as the strike by the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, entered the third day in the state.

READ ALSO: Doctors Strike: FG appeals to NARD to return to negotiating table

“I came here for medication for my baby, he fractured his hands and cannot fold them. The hospital had been attending to him before now but since the strike commenced, he has not been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper