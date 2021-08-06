Twitter’s suspension in Nigeria worrisome, media must remain vigilant — US







The United States, US, Consulate in Lagos has described as deeply worrisome, the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government.

Claire Pierangelo, US Consul-General, made the remarks, Wednesday, at a programme, entitled “Conversation on Press Freedom, Freedom of Expression and Civic Space in Nigeria,” in Lagos.

She said the government’s intention to introduce registration requirements for social media platforms, banning or restricting social media with threats of prosecution, undermined the human rights and fundamental freedom of Nigerians.

She said: “Nigerian government’s ongoing suspension of Twitter and stated intent to introduce registration requirements for other social media platforms is deeply worrisome.

“Banning or significantly restricting social media, including under threat of prosecution, undermines Nigerians’ human rights and fundamental freedoms. We are encouraged by the meetings between Twitter and government technical committee…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper