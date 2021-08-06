Two senators to defect to APC, as party records 500,000 membership in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State hinted on Friday that two serving senators in the state would soon defect to the party ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

This came as the party said it now has a registered membership of 500,000 following the party’s registration and revalidation exercise across the state, which took place between February and May, 2021.

The state chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, who hinted at the impending defection, however, did not give the names of the two senators. Only on Wednesday, a former senator in the state and member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Joy Emodi defected to APC.

Apart from Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South, who is the governorship candidate of YPP, the other two serving senators in Anambra State are Senator Stella Oduah representing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper