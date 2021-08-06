Ward Congresses: 243 aggrieved Benue aspirants drag APC to court







By Peter Duru – Makurdi

243 aggrieved Benue aspirants in the last Ward Congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have dragged the party to court for allegedly being shutout and denied participation in the process.

This was made known on Friday by the Makurdi/Guma House of Representatives candidate of the APC in the last election, Mr. Conrad Utaan when he led the Chairman and Ward Executives of the party in Guma Local Government Area of the state and some of his supporters on a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi.

Mr. Utaan explained that “the 243 persons bought their nomination forms and were supposed to have been screened to participate in the Ward Congresses here in Benue state but that did not hold.

“They were locked out, we understand that a list was put together and sent to Abuja which obviously shut them out.

“We happen to belong to a party that calls itself the APC that is supposed to be a progressive party. However our party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper