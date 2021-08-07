APC wins councillorship runoff poll in Lagos





The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has announced All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Aransiola Yusuf, winner of Agege Ward F councillorship runoff election.

The runoff poll was conducted on Saturday in Lagos.

The Returning Officer of Ward F, Mr Oluranti Oduntan, made the announcement at the Collation Centre in Sanngo Senior Secondary School, Agege, Lagos.

He said Yusuf polled 1,163 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Sakiru Akinwande, who scored 748 votes.

“I, Oluranti Oduntan, certify that I was the Returning Officer for the election held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, for the councillorship runoff.

“I hereby declare Yusuf of APC, winner of the councillorship election, haven complied with requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

“The aforementioned is hereby elected and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper