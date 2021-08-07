Dr. Odo raises the alarm on ‘cancer’ ravaging Nigeria





Dr. Iyke Odo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Dr. Iyke Odo, National President of the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN), in this interview, speaks on healthcare situation in Nigeria, brain drain in the sector amongst other issues.

What is your impression about healthcare delivery in Nigeria?

The system is sub-optimal. It is not performing effectively. It is not adequate or comprehensive in its performance and to a very large extent, the system is weak, unable to meet the needs of the average Nigerian; and it is compromised and struggling. We can do far better.

But the health insurance scheme in Nigeria was designed to enhance healthcare delivery, hasn’t that been the case?

Our health insurance experience can only be described as a distraction. After more than 16 years of introducing it, Nigerians are still suffering because more than 90 per cent still do not have a health insurance cover.

And those that have it are not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper