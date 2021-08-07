Fear-striken Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists now resort to video propaganda — Army





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Faced with the obvious reality of defeat and inability to carry out attacks that have hitherto been the strategy to assert relevance in the eyes of the public, Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) have resorted to cheap propaganda in order to seek relevance, the Nigerian Army has said .

Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Diirector of Army Public Relations said, “This of course, was as a result of the sustained and well coordinated military bombardments from both Land and Air Components of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

“This sustained operation has exerted so much pressure on the terrorists and their sympathizers, whose only available weapon now, is cheap and uncoordinated propaganda.

“In recent times, a good number of these terrorists have surrendered to troops in different locations across the theatre, a trend that indicates that they are loosing the capacity to remain in the fight.

“Apparently, there are indications that their fighting capability has…





