Festus Keyamo’s voice of reason to save APC







By Lai Omotola

It is nearly impossible for lawyers to agree on most legal matters, and like economists, you get different legal opinions on the same subject matter.

Over the two decades that I have been a chief executive, I continue to have the privilege of sitting and listening to lawyers’ views on our own company’s legal matters, and after listening, it always leaves me to decide on the direction to take.

The buck stops on the clients’ table and this explains the reason lawyers will always start each letter with “we have our client’s instruction to write”

In the case of Akeredolu vs. Eyitayo, I have taken time to listen to the legal advice of Mr. Festus Keyamo and that of the Attorney General of the Federation/Mr. Akintola, the legal counsel on record.

Mr. Festus Keyamo(SAN), warns that by the judgment of the supreme court, there is a need to dissolve the convention committee led by Mai Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, because there appears…





