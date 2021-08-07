Funds available for innovative youths in Imo communities — Iwu





By Chinonso Alozie

Imo State Stakeholders under Imo Economic Development Initiative, IEDI, yesterday said funds are now available to sponsor innovative projects by groups of youths from the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State.

The Former Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Chairman ,IEDI, Professor Maurice Iwu, said this to newsmen at the Imo Youth Economic Development Summit, organized by IEDI, in Owerri.

They said, IEDI, embarked on youth development projects because overtime it has been observed government institutions have not been able to start and sustain youth empowerment.

According to Iwu among other things, said IEDI, was established five years ago adding that the first phase of the summit targets 150 youths. “We are involving youths from any sector of the economy and even at the local government level, community level come together create something new and we will give them the necessary financial support.

“This is a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper