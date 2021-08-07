Koeman hails departing Messi, as PSG move inches closer







Ronald Koeman proclaimed Lionel Messi to be the “best player in the world” after it was confirmed the Barcelona legend will be leaving the club.

Messi enjoyed an outstanding career at Camp Nou, scoring 672 times in 778 appearances, but his time with the LaLiga giants ended abruptly this week due to Barca’s dire financial situation.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to sign a new contract, having become a free agent on July 1, before Thursday’s announcement shocked the football world.

Koeman, who managed the forward during the 2020-21 campaign, joined a host of football’s big names in paying tribute to Messi.

“Still hard to understand that you will not play for [Barcelona] anymore,” the head coach wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for everything you have done for our club. I really enjoyed the full season we worked together.

“I am impressed with your work ethic and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper