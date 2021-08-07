The Toxic Jokes of a Traitor-General [OPINION]





By Gbenro Olajuyigbe

‘if the truth shall kill them, let them die’ -Immanuel Kant

Bisi Alawale was a very promising young man, my friend and course mate at the University of Benin in the 80s. An adventurous patriotic cool headed young man, his life was tragically terminated by stray bullets from Ibrahim Babangida’s repressive soldiers who were rolled out by Babangida to seal the fate of the June 12,1993 Election he lawlessly annulled.

Bisi was killed on the street of Lagos among other protesters who stood against the dastardly act of the megalomaniac called Babangida. Like, Bisi, hundreds of Nigerians were pulled down into early graves by Babangida’s army of fortune. My like who were on the streets protesting the manifestly tragic treason committed by Babangida against the State of Nigeria had sheer luck to have escaped his State oiled terror.

The least that I can do to the memory of Bisi and others killed is not to allow their arch- killers and haters of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper