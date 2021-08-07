Tokyo 2020: Oborududu, Brume lead Team Nigeria back to rousing welcome





Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday after more than two weeks participation at the global sporting spectacle.

The contingent including Silver winning wrestler Blessing Oborududu and Long Jump Bronze medalist Ese Brum touched down in the afternoon, a day before the official closing ceremony.

Brume won Nigeria’s first medal at the fiesta with a leap of 6.97 metres to claim bronze behind second-placed Brittany Reece of the U.S. and gold medalist Maliaka Mihambo of Germany.

Oborududu on the other hand got Nigeria’s second medal with a silver in the 68kg freestyle women wrestling.

Team Nigeria was placed 74 on the medals table as of Saturday.

Team Nigeria was led back to the country by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and other officials, with the minister commending the efforts and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper