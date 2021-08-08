Agege runoff poll: LASIEC decries voters’ apathy







The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has called on eligible voters to change their attitude toward elections.

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, LASEIC Electoral Commissioner, made the call during the tour of some polling units at Agege Local Government Area, Ward F runoff councillorship election on Saturday.

Addressing journalists, Omoseyindemi said all eligible voters that refused to vote in elections did not have moral rights to complain over those governing them.

According to him, the people need to change their orientation about elections. He noted that the turnout during the runoff was low, though the exercise was peaceful.

“What is important is that citizens must wake up and take the responsibility. It is their civic duty to come out and vote.

“In some other countries, you cannot get any government facility if you don’t vote, maybe we should start…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper