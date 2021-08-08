Akwa Ibom: Remains of late prospective corps members laid to rest





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE remains of the prospective corps members who lost their lives last week in a ghastly auto accident along Abaji-Kwali expressway, Abuja on their way to the orientation camp in Katsina State have been laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

The bodies of the dead 5 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) arrived Victor Attah International Airport Uyo, on Wednesday August, 4, 2021, in a C-130 Nigerian Air Force jet.

Three out of the 5 late prosepective corps members and graduates of University of Uyo (UNIUYO) while two graduated from Akwa Ibom state Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

Also sadly, four of the deceased youths hail from Akwa Ibom local state, while Coleman Ezuruike hails from Orlu in Imo State.

The remains of Stella Ekiko ,a graduate of Sociology & Anthropology, (UNIUYO) and an indigene of Ekpemiong Itak village, Itak clan in Ikono local government area, and Victor Akpan , a graduate of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper