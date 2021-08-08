Akwa Ibom: Seven fathers awaiting trial for alleged rape, defilement







…10 rapists convicted in six months

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

NO fewer than seven fathers are currently awaiting trial for alleged rape and defilement of their daughters in Akwa Ibom State.

The wife of the state governor, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel who made this known weekend during an interaction with newsmen in Uyo, said her pet project, the Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path-initiative FEYReP facilitated the arrest of the suspects.

Dr Emmanuel also disclosed that a total of ten people have been convicted for rape and for sexually abusing young children in the state in the last six months.

She expressed worry over the disturbing instances of sodomy in the State said FEYReP shall ensure that the perpetrators were convicted in no distant time.

Her words, “As I speak we have about seven fathers in a police cell awaiting trial for defiling their daughters. These issues trouble my heart a lot and I can assure you that Justice must be done. FEYReP is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper