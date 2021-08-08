BREAKING: IPOB suspends sit-at-home order







By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The planned sit-at-home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, scheduled to have commenced tomorrow, Monday, has been suspended due to the National Examination Council, NECO, examination for junior secondary schools.

IPOB stated that a new date for the commencement of the sit-at-home order would be announced later.

The pro-Biafra group had a penultimate week, in what appeared to be in solidarity with its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, ordered for sit-at-home that would be observed every Monday throughout Igbo land, starting from August 9, until the IPOB leader is released.

However, in a statement by the IPOB leader’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, IPOB explained that it arrived at the decision, after listening to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups that the order is suspended to allow students in Igbo land to participate in the NECO examination.