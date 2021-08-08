COVID-19: FCT graduates 163 on disinfectants, confectionery, fertilizer production





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Abuja Enterprise Agency AEA, a wealth creation agency of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has in partnership with the Betterlife Programme for African Rural Woman trained 163 participants under the FCT Rural Skills Acquisition and Sensitization Initiative RuSASI.

The initiative which was conceived during the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020, was designed to build the capacity of rural communities to produce basic sanitary items such as sanitisers, liquid soaps and antiseptics as a means of curbing the virus while helping the beneficiaries become economically self-reliant.

At the event, the acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mallam Shehu Abdulkadir said the Agency has however fine-tuned and upgraded the initiative by expanding the curriculum of the programme in line with current trends and deepen its impact.

“This event would not be possible without the strategic and visionary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper