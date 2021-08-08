Nigeria’s survival now at lowest ebb, says General Agwai, ex-Chief of Defence Staff





•Warns: Use of mercenaries to tackle insurgents could worsen insecurity

•Says armed forces ill-prepared to take on B/Haram

•‘How terrorists aborted ‘The Army of the Next Decade’

By Kennedy Mbele

General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) was the Chief of the Defence Staff between June 2006 and May 2007. Before then, he was the Chief of the Army Staff (from 2001 to 2003).

In this interview, Agwai shares his perspectives on the insecurity challenges facing Nigeria and points the way forward. He also speaks on the Middle Belt BrainTrust, which he chairs, saying the mandate is to build peace and bring about security in the Middle Belt.

What is your general opinion on where we have found ourselves today in terms of national security? What do you make of the challenges that we are facing in different parts of the country?

The position we have found ourselves and the situation we have found ourselves in, in this country in terms of national security is really…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper