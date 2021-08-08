Overloading: One dead, 15 injured in Ondo boat mishap





.

Dayo Johnson Akure

One person reportedly died while 15 others sustained injuries weekend during a boat mishap in ldiogba, oil-rich ilaje council area of Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered that the boat was overloaded with passengers and goods during the market day in lgbokoda town when the incident occurred.

Reports had it that they left Awoye and was heading to lgbokoda market.

The engine of the boat reportedly failed and the wave of the sea reportedly capsized the boat.

Eyewitness account said that the accident would have been averted if the transporter did not overload the boat and the passengers involved had put on their life jackets.

Concerted efforts of local divers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC Ondo State Command averted more casualties after the mishap.

Reacting to the ugly development, the NSCDC image maker in the state command, Olufemi Omole in a statement said that “the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper