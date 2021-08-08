Probe spending of N881bn by 367 MDAs without appropriation, SERAP tells Buhari





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari “to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate the reported spending of over ₦880bn of public funds by 367 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in 2018 without appropriation.”

SERAP said: “Any such investigation should establish whether public funds have been mismanaged, diverted or stolen. Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any misappropriated public funds should be fully recovered.”

In the open letter dated 7 August, 2021 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “These damning revelations suggest a grave violation of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], and international human rights and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper