Resident Doctors: PGF DG slams Labour, Health ministers, wants strikes in health sector criminalized







.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, a think-tank for Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has condemned the indefinite nationwide strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors NARD, saying there should be legal restrictions on strikes by all essential services personnel.

Lukman in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja also slammed the Ministers of Labour and Health for their lethargic responses to industrial issues which usually culminates into strikes in the sector and consequent loss of lives.

The resident doctors are on strike demanding improved conditions, payment of salaries ranging between two to nineteen months by some state governments, failure to domesticate Medical Residency Training (MRT) Act 2017 in states, among others.

Less than four months ago, between April 1 and 10, they were also on strike over the same issues and the strike was called off…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper