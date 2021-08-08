SERAP seeks probe of N881bn spending by 367 MDAs without appropriation







By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the reported spending of over ₦880 billion of public funds by 367 Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in 2018 without appropriation.

SERAP made the request in a letter dated August 7, 2021 by it’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The organisation said that any such investigation should establish whether public funds have been mismanaged, diverted or stolen and anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, “if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any misappropriated public funds should be fully recovered.”

SERAP maintained that the damning revelations “suggest a grave violation of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], and international human rights and anti-corruption standards.”

It added: “Investigating and prosecuting anyone who spent public funds…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper