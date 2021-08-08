Stop extortion of logistics operators







EXTORTION, which is rampant among bad law officers and hoodlums who are allowed to operate freely in states like Lagos, is a major form of corruption in Nigeria.

Bad eggs in the law enforcement agencies engage in it as a means of earning extra remuneration or outright corrupt self-enrichment. Unfortunately, it is generally condoned by those who should act.

Extortion is a major headache which operators of the ride hailing services and logistics operators face every day, thus making engagement in that important sector nightmarish.

It is common to see riders of the logistics/courier bikes struggling at street corners and bus-stops with the hoodlums usually dressed in green and white uniforms in Lagos, policemen, local government revenue agents, Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST staff; LASTMA, VIO and others whose intent is not the common good, but for self.

All complaints by the operators through their unions are given mere lip service attention by governments and law…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper