Summer holiday: StarTimes lines up colourful kiddies entertainment





By Ayo Onikoyi,

Fun moments await children during this summer holiday as an affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes has lined up entertaining and educating content to ensure that every child can enjoy a memorable holiday. Kids’ favourite channels, Toonami, Jim Jam, DreamWorks, ST Kids, Cbeebies, Baby TV, Da Vinci, and Nickelodeon are full of magical moments, catering to the appetite of children and teens.

Kids are invited to spend this Summer with the best of animation shows: Lego City Adventures, Spongebob Squarepants, The Casagrande’s and ALVINNN! And the Chipmunks.

On Baby TV, new episodes of the Egg Band will start this August. Playing “Pirates” is always fun, who doesn’t want to find a treasure chest? Three girl pirates on a pirate ship explore new lands and solve puzzles and riddles in order to find the treasure chest. The treasure chest is always filled with fun objects for having a party!

Source: Vanguard Newspaper