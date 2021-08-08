The real rejig our security needs







AFTER the shooting incident involving Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, about a fortnight ago which prompted a combined solidarity response by other state governors, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week as usual, summoned his service chiefs and asked them to “rejig” the serially-failed security structure of his government.

Security experts say that was the 32nd such meeting between the president and his chief security and defence appointees saddled with the responsibility of tackling one of the three priorities of his administration since 2015: security.

Apparently, the president does this each time there is an outcry over our worsening security; yet more of the same is the order of the day.

Obviously, the Buhari regime believes that repeating the same failed strategy will somehow eventually solve the problem. We find it very curious that a president who recently told these Service Chiefs: “your best is not good enough”, still keeps them in office contrary to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper