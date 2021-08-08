Zulum receives returnee Chibok schoolgirl







… Finding Ruth keeps hope alive, says Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday in Maiduguri, received Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the over 200 schoolgirls abducted seven years ago at a Government Secondary School in Chibok.

Boko Haram had attacked the school towards midnight on April 14, 2014, and abducted them.

Ruth, alongside someone she was married to during her captivity, surrendered themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama.

Under Zulum’s supervision, security and government officials kept the development secret and used the last 10 days to contact her parents and the association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity.

ALSO READ: Troops foil 2 kidnap attempts, rescue 6 in Southern Kaduna

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said the governor received the Chibok girl at the Government House, in the presence of overwhelmed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper