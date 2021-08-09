B-I-Z-A-R-R-E Confession: We turn lizards, cats, cows, eat human flesh, 3 kid-suspects tell court





By Umar Yusuf

THE courtroom of the Magistrate Court 4 in Yola was filled to the brim as the case was being called. Many in the small room surged forward and tried to take comfortable positions as three young children accused of witchcraft were being heralded into the room by officials of the Adamawa State Correctional Service.

And then the drama began to unfold: the confessional statement made by the three kid suspects rattled the crowd as they watched and listened to their statements in total disbelief and awe.

Even the Magistrate, Adamu Abdulraazak, could not hide his bewilderment as the suspects, who were being arraigned for witchcraft, looked on with disbelief as he listened to their statement on oath. The trio were bold in telling the court that they routinely turn into lizards, cats and cows and eat human flesh and effectively afflict people with illness and misfortune since they were initiated into the wicked art.

During the court sitting, the three minors,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper