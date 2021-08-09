Boko Haram’s IED commander, Abu Dardi, 20 other IED experts surrender in Northeast — Army







**As Totsl of 300 Boko Haram experts surrender in one week

**How Sustained Ground & Air Bombardments is Flushing-Out Terrorists from Enclaves.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

There are indications that the days of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who had held sway for about ten years are coming to an end following the surrender of about 300 terrorists and some of their Commanders in the North East.

This is just as Amir Abu Darda (terrorist Commander) in charge of IED’s, Improvised Explosive Device making for the group has equally surrendered and carried along with him, 20 IED experts, with weapons and other incendiaries.

Many of the terrorists according to findings are said to be coming out from the Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad axis following a no holds barred and relentless unleashing of land bombardments by the Nigerian Army with artillery and infantry firepower while the Nigerian Airforce is dropping sorties with precision and leveling their hideouts in caves…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper