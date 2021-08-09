Buhari approves site for presidential wing of State House clinic







President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the site for the construction of the Presidential Wing of the State House clinic within the precinct of the Aso Villa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that

already the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs had visited the site during its oversight function to know the level of utilisation of budgetary allocation to State House.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Umar Tijjani, told members of the Senate committee that the new wing of the State House Clinic when completed, would serve the Nigerian populace.

He said the state of the art clinic would particularly cater for the medical needs of the President, Vice-President, members of their families as well as other government officials.

According to him, the health project is expected to be completed in the next two years before the end of the Buhari-led administration.

Umar, however, lamented that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper