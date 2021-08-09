Fosudo emerges winner of 4th Beeta Playwright Competition





L-R: 2nd runner-up, Ibukun Fasheun; winner, Temilolu Fosudo; founder, Beeta Universal Art Foundation, Bikiya Graham-Douglas and first runner-up, Kalaiyingi John-Africa at the presentation of the 4th Beeta Playwriting Competition recently in Lagos.

By Chukwuma Ajakah

The grand finale of the 4th Beeta Playwright Competition organised by Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, ended last Wednesday, August 4, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos with Temilolu Fosudo, son of veteran actor and academic, Prof. Sola Fosudo emerging the overall winner.

The Beeta Playwright Competition, BPC, initiated by Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, BUAF, which was founded by award-winning actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas in 2010, is an annual event that creates opportunities for budding Nigerian playwrights to hone their skills in creative writing. BUAF promotes arts through theatre production and education.

In addition to facilitating training workshops, the organisation has produced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper