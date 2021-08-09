Imo 2023: I can’t rule out contesting again, says Nwosu







Nwosu

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

FORMER governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu has said he cannot rule out contesting to govern the state in the 2023 election, saying all options were available to him as the country inches close to another democratic experiment.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC,who spoke,on the sideline of his 46th birthday,in Abuja, however,said he would preferably keep his 2023 plan close to his chest, while thanking God for the overwhelming love and support he has continued to enjoy.

“2023 is still far. For me, I will keep it to my chest. When 2023 comes, 2023 will talk for itself. For me, I’m a politician, and I’m a businessman. So, let’s wait for 2023”, he said.

Reflecting on the events of 2019, Nwosu expressed shock that things turned out the way they did.

He enjoined Nigerian youths to remain committed to the unity and progress of the country, irrespective of the prevailing circumstances.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper