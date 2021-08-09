Insecurity politically-motivated by PDP, says APC







..vows to expose sponsors

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP of sponsoring strings of violent attacks in some parts of the country as part of its schemes to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Vowing that it was only a matter of time before sponsors of such attacks are exposed and dealt with, APC recalled how the PDP had been chased out of power in 2015 on account of the erstwhile ruling party’s lacklustre performance in security, saying the PDP is not qualified to chastise Buhari’s handling of security.

The APC however reassured Nigerians that the security of the nation is of the highest priority to the President Buhari administration and the government is effectively deploying resources to ensure that all Nigerians go about their activities in peace and safety.

