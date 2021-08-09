IPOB’s Sit-at-home records total compliance in Onitsha, Nnewi







By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Sit-at-home protest called by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to protest the alleged plans by the Federal Government to hold its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for a long time, by allegedly refusing to bring him to Court for continued trial, recorded total compliance in Onitsha the commercial city and Nnewi the Industrial city of Anambra State.

Even Sunday’s viral statement allegedly released by Mazi Kanu’s brother, that the Sit-at home has been suspended, which IPOB, through its Directorate of States, DOS, led by Mazi Chika Edoziem and its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, vehemently dismissed, could not discourage the people in the two cities from staying at home as directed by the pro-Biafra group.

Business activities, schools markets, and street shops in Onitsha and Nnewi were under lock and key, while the ever-busy roads were deserted by residents.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Enugu observes total compliance with IPOB’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper