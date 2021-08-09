Muharram 1443: Sokoto govt declares public holiday

By Musa Na Annabi – Sokoto

As Sultan declares August 10th as the first day of Muharram the new month of the Islamic Calendar,

Sokoto State Government has declared Tuesday 10th August as  public holiday to commemorate the Islamic new year 1443.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal declared the holiday  after due consultation with the Sultanate council under the leadership of Sultan Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

According to a statement from the office of the head of civil service of Sokoto state, Malam Muhammad Abubakar Governor Tambuwal  approved the declaration of the holiday in line with the circular from the Sultanate Council of Sokoto.

The Governor further appealed to  Muslim Ummah everywhere in the country to pray for peace, peaceful coexistence and progress prosper  in the country.

