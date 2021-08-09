Patients seek attention in private medical facilities as NARD strike continues







By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

PATIENTS seeking attention in public medical facilities in Abuja,have embraced private health centres, following the ongoing industrial action by medical doctors in the country under the aegis of National Association of Resident Doctors,NARD.

Majority of the patients who were already on admission in most of the public health facilities before the strike broke out have been moved out to private facilities by their families.

With the strike still on,the usual busy movements of people in and out of public hospitals,corridors, laboratories, medical records department, waiting rooms, cash pay points and other units were not observed in some public hospitals visited by Vanguard, Monday in Abuja.

At the National Hospital Abuja,most patients that came for attention turned back as consultants attending to patients limited the number they could attend to a day to only 20 each. Even with the number limited to 20,some patients that came as early as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper