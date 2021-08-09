Prophet Fufeyin backs Johnson Suleman, says miracle money is real in churches





The founder and senior prophet of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry, Warri Delta State, billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has insisted that there is miracle money across churches in the country.

Fufeyin said even Jesus performed wonder of miracle money by locating money in the mouth of a fish to settle taxes.

He backed his statement by making reference to John 14:12: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.”

According to him, if Jesus did it and said his followers will do greater works, only spiritually ignorant people criticizes such spiritual things they have no explanation to.

Fufeyin said there were enormous powers loaded within believers which could be comprehend without ignorant.

Fufeyin, who was responding to a trending allegation against Apostle Johnson Suleman, a televangelist and the senior pastor and general…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper