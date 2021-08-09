We’re hungry, homeless Plateau IDPs cry out





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Thousands of people displaced in the recent attacks and sacking of several hamlets in Jebbu Miango, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa local government area of Plateau State have appealed for help to enable them feed, clothe and shelter especially as the rains are falling.

Women and girls need sanitary wares while medical interventions are also needed to prevent outbreak of diseases.

The sanitary conditions of the people camped in available spaces in the Miango and Kwall districts of the Chiefdom require immediate intervention.

When Sunday Vanguard visited the communities on Friday, the entire Jebbu Miango and other adjourning communities were ghosts of themselves as there were no human nor domestic animals around except the few security agents.

Few youths were also seen rummaging through their burnt property, picking some valuables like cooking pots, mattresses and other things they could salvage.

