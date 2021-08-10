APC chides Delta government for appointing too many Commissioners





File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

The Delta Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has chided the Delta government for appointing two many state’s Commissioners, in spite of scarce resources.

The party said this in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary (Caretaker), Mr Sylvester Imonina on Monday in Asaba, describing the appointment as another circle of unpleasant wastage.

According to Imonina, the party notes with concern the recent appointment of four state’s Commissioners for Education and two Commissioners for Works.

“The worries of Delta APC is predicated on the fact that because of economic downturn plaguing the world, saner governments are circumspect in decisions that have the potential to depleting states’ scarce resources.

“Recent events in Delta have shown that the PDP led-government has scored hat-trick in economic wastages and indifference to the economic well-being of the people.

“While the people are yet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper