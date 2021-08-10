BBNaija S6: Liquorose, Whitemoney, Boma, Maria, Jackie B emerging as early favourites







By Ayo Onikoyi,

The much-awaited Big Brother Naija Season 6 has begun with the usual pomp and pageantry. After two weeks of uncertainty and anxiety, the pretenders and the real contenders are beginning to emerge as dictated by activities on social media.

Although it is never over until it is all over, social media has been set alight, with fans already queuing behind their choice of the N90 million ultimate prize winner. And the pendulum has been swinging the way of 5 Housemates who may very well go the whole distance. The early favourites are Liquorose, Whitemoney, Boma, Maria and Jackie B.

LIQUOROSE: Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose has become the first Housemate from the Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show “Shine Ya Eye” edition to have over one million followers on Instagram. One Tuesday the handlers of the Housemate celebrated 1.1 million followers raising anxiety and enthusiasm as to the Edo State-born girl’s prospects in the Big…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper