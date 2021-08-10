Fake Charity: EFCC arrests 2 men over N21m fraud in Kaduna





By Soni Daniel

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the duo of Michael Yusuf Michael and Martha Daniel, promoters of MYM123CARE for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence.

Their arrest followed a petition alleging that the suspects on the pretext of providing aid to the needy, solicited for funds from the general public through the foundation but converted the proceeds to personal use.

Investigation revealed that on 22nd March, 2021, Yusuf Michael posted a video of a woman with breast cancer and solicited for donation from public-spirited individuals who responded by donating money into MYM123CARE’s account domicile in a first generation bank.

The account, which was in the red before the appeal for cash donation was done, had by March 26, 2021 recorded a credit balance of N21.5 million.

However, the woman whose name was used to raise the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper