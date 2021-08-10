FG promises to complete, deliver Bodo-Bonny road soon







By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Federal Government has promised to complete and deliver the Bodo-Bonny road in Rivers state soon, adding that the road was not politicized.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said FG has redoubled its effort to ensure timely completion of the ongoing 40 kilometres road.

The Minister expressed confidence that the project would be delivered under the present admiration, even as he noted that it was one of the toughest road projects in the world.

Fashola, who spoke during a facility tour of the project site yesterday describing it as the foundation for the economic prosperity of the nation, noting that the road which comprises nine mini-bridges and three major bridges is paralleled to the third mainland bridge in Lagos State.

ALSO READ: Messi enroute Paris, as two-year deal finally sealed with PSG

He said: “ I came from a coastal community and I know what it feels like connecting the Coastal communities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper