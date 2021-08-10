Insecurity: APC, PDP at daggers drawn





…Insecurity politically-motivated by PDP—APC lVows to expose sponsors lNigerians tired of your lies, PDP replies APC

By Omeiza Ajayi & Dirisu Yakubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of sponsoring strings of violent attacks in some parts of the country as part of its schemes to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Vowing that it was only a matter of time before sponsors of such attacks were exposed and dealt with, APC recalled how the PDP had been chased out of power in 2015 on account of the erstwhile ruling party’s lacklustre performance on security, saying the PDP was not qualified to chastise Buhari’s handling of security.

But PDP in a swift reaction, asked APC to fulfill its promise of securing the lives and property of Nigerians, instead of looking for scapegoats for its failures.

The APC, however, reassured Nigerians that the security of the nation was of the highest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper