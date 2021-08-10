Insecurity stifling nationwide investments in Nigeria – Ozigi





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A former governorship candidate of the Progressives Peoples Alliance, PPA, Mr. Emmanuel Ozigi has asked the federal government to restructure the security architecture to encourage a countrywide ring of investments in Nigeria.

He said that many investors were scared of deploying their money into places it will eventually get trapped because of insecurity.

Ozigi who spoke in Abuja at the official opening of Bukkies Park and Recreational Garden, a games and recreation centre in Abuja over the weekend said that Nigeria was a destination for businesses, urging the federal government to arrest the insecurity situation raise the investment profile of the country.

He said: “If you look at it in the last few years that Nigeria has experienced insecurity, there is no wise person that wants to put their hard earned money into an investment. The flow of FDI reduced drastically and it is because this is not an investment haven for now because you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper