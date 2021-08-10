Kaduna schools to remain closed until security improves — Govt





The Kaduna State Government yesterday said all primary and secondary schools would remain close until security situation improves across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, stated this in Kaduna at a joint press conference with the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Muhammad said that the conference was organized to dispute the fake news going round that schools were directed to reopen for third term on August 9.

According to the commissioner, the state government on August 6 announced the postponement of school resumption till further notice as advised by security agencies.

“We were, however, surprised that for mischievous reasons, some individuals are circulating misguided information, claiming it was from the ministry, asking schools to resume.

“We want to categorically say that all schools – public, private and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper