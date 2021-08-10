Nigeria needs new ideologies to tackle unemployment —Uche Ogah





.

. As aide trains, 60 Abia youths on photography, target 1,850 in 36 states

Steve Oko

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, has said that Nigeria needs new ideologies to tackle unemployment which he said: “is a national concern”.

The Minister who made the submission at a two-day training on photography for Abia youths organised by Fawole Oluwadamilare, Special Adviser to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adeqbiti, said youths needed creative skills for self-reliance.

Ogah who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Kelechi Ekugo, expressed his unwavering support for any initiative for youth empowerment.

He urged the participants to take the training seriously, affirming that youths can earn a living through creative skills.

In a remark, Oluwadamilare who is also the personal photographer to the Minister said his target was to train about 1,850 youths across the country at 50 youths per state.

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper