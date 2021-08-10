Nigeria’s gas flare falls 0.33% in Q1 2021 to 45.33BCF







By Obas Esiedesa

Gas flare in Nigeria’s oil fields fell by 0.33 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to 45.33 billion cubic feet, BCF, compared to 45.48BCF of gas flared in the fourth quarter of last year, latest data from the industry have shown.

Data also showed that on a year-on-year basis, gas flare dropped by 21.75 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 from the 57.93BCF recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, monthly report for February, 2021, data also showed that in 24 months, from March 2019 to February 2021, a total of 430.97BCF of gas have been flared.

This is equivalent to 1,720 Giga Watts of power lost in two years, according to power generation expert, Dr Stephen Ogaji of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited.

Gas commercialization programme

As part of the effort to curb gas flaring in the country, the Federal Government in December, 2016, launched the Nigerian Gas Flare…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper