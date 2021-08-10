Women are less corrupt than men – Peter Obi





…Says corruption is easy to fight

…Supports IBB’s comment on corruption

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, Monday argued that Nigerian women are less corrupt than men. He equally noted that corruption can easily be fought and scraped in Nigeria.

Speaking when he appeared in a programme on AriseTv, the Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 general elections, extolled women, noting that they are more caring and meticulous in handling issues.

“I have worked with women. They are less corrupt. As far as Nigeria is concern, women are less corrupt. When I was a chairman of a bank, the key drivers of the bank; Treasurer, etc were women and they were fantastic. As governor, from my chief of staff down to others, those who helped me were women.

“They are more caring, and because they have families, when you talk about education, they are more passionate about it. When you talk about supporting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper